Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Down 9.9% in March

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

Coffee Stock Up 15.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coffee during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

