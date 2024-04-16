DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Trading Up 38.3%

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) was up 38.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.43 and last traded at C$17.33. Approximately 29,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 34,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHT.UN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised DRI Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.83.

DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance

About DRI Healthcare Trust

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.55.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

