Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

MHI opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $272,668.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,400,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,369,536.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 110,423 shares of company stock valued at $957,560.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.