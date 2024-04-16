Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance
MHI opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $272,668.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,400,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,369,536.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 110,423 shares of company stock valued at $957,560.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
