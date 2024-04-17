Cullen Investment Group LTD. Invests $86,000 in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,405,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 38.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 484,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $3,257,002.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,360,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,180,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

