iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 205,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 135,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

