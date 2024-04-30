JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.27.
MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $541.04 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
