Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

PHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

