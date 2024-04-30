Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.
Telesat Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSAT opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Telesat has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $121.87 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Telesat Company Profile
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
