Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at TD Cowen

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.11.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $473.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 48,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

