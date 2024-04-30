Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,516,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 296,716 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $36,544,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 328,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.0% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67,315 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

