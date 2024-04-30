Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.97% from the company’s previous close.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Services stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $192.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.



