Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.97% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Citizens Financial Services stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $192.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.34.
Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
