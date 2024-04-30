PVH (NYSE:PVH) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average is $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 234.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,213,000 after purchasing an additional 519,316 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in PVH by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

