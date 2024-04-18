Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel Sells 750 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Booking Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,443.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,586.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,364.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $24.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Booking

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.