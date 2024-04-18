Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 4,524 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $922,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 122,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.94.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

