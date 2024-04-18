Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Haleon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Haleon

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon Dividend Announcement

HLN opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Haleon has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 559.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 131,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.