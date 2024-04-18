American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.85. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $94.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.