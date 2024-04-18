Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NUVL. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink upgraded Nuvalent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Nuvalent stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 22,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $1,654,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,075,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,251,375 in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter worth about $1,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 138,524 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,735,000 after purchasing an additional 454,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

