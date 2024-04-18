Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54,631 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $76,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.