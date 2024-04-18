Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,099 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Kimco Realty worth $81,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $2,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

