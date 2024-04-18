Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 5,900 Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221,219 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NYSE:AMR opened at $342.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.05. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.72 and a 1 year high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 37.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total value of $36,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total value of $36,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total value of $2,450,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

