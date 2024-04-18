reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 514,500 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 489,300 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On reAlpha Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of reAlpha Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Get reAlpha Tech alerts:

reAlpha Tech Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AIRE opened at $0.73 on Thursday. reAlpha Tech has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $575.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, focuses on developing, utilizing, and commercializing real-estate focused artificial intelligence (AI). The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The Platform Services segment offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for reAlpha Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for reAlpha Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.