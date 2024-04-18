Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEHC stock opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

