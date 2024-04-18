Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Michael Aaron Conway Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Aaron Conway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.21 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $84.29 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.47.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

