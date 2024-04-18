Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,482 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 80,409 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.