AnaptysBio’s (ANAB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partnrs

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.95) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 953.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $3,324,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,132,541.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,199. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 231,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 686,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 255,658 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

