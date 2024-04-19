Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Trading Up 17.6 %

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

