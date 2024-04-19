Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,086,085,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 215.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

