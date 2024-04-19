Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,467,000 after buying an additional 77,838 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,787,000 after buying an additional 182,014 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 146,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 116,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOP opened at $75.77 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

