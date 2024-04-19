Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASR. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASR opened at $307.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $334.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $392.31 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 39.55%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.61 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

