Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.69

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and traded as low as $3.67. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 194,028 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

