Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 652 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $15,664,278. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $241.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.76. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

