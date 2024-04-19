Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $154.74

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 154.74 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 183.98 ($2.29). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 183.98 ($2.29), with a volume of 31,339,684 shares traded.

BARC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 265 ($3.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.99) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 238.75 ($2.97).

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 681.41, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 154.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,962.96%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

