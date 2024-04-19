Bruce F. Young Sells 5,000 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $35,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,529,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Concrete Pumping Trading Down 2.9 %

BBCP opened at $6.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $9.15.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.25 million. Analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

About Concrete Pumping

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 31,018 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,948,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,822,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 356,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 560,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.