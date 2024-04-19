Bruce F. Young Sells 5,000 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $35,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,529,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Concrete Pumping Trading Down 2.9 %
BBCP opened at $6.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $9.15.
Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.25 million. Analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping
About Concrete Pumping
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Concrete Pumping
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.