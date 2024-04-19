Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 171.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 393.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.63.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

