Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

