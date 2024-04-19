Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $261.20

Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.20 ($3.25) and traded as high as GBX 266.70 ($3.32). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.24), with a volume of 75,632 shares trading hands.

Chesnara Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.95 million, a P/E ratio of -764.71 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 260.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 261.20.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.61 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.36. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,058.82%.

Insider Activity at Chesnara

About Chesnara

In other Chesnara news, insider Carol Hagh bought 10,000 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($33,362.38). 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.