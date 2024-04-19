Flow State Investments, L.P. Sells 500,000 Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Stock

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,591,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $66,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter worth $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $185,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 17.2% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

