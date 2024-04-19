Flputnam Investment Management Co. Takes $276,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $89.32 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

