Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 83.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,700,000 after buying an additional 14,033,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,361,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,757,000 after buying an additional 151,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 4,776,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 80.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,131 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GNL opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.60%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,024,330 shares in the company, valued at $36,218,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,024,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,218,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,596,256.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,078,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,869,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,414 shares of company stock worth $1,819,305. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

