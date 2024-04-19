Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $288.29

Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 288.29 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.64). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.64), with a volume of 31,046 shares traded.
Global Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £83.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,825.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 288.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 295.86.
Global Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Global Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,125.00%.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Opportunities Trust
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Global Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.