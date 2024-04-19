Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.04

Shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $2.22. Highway shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 2,340 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.09.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Highway’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

