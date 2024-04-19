Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Stake Increased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDEC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $113,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth $215,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS BDEC opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

