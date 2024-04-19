Johnson Controls International plc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Johnson Controls International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.