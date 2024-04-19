Johnson Controls International plc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Johnson Controls International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JCI
Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.
Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Johnson Controls International
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Controls International
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.