Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,346 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

