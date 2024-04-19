Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target to $17.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.96% from the company’s current price.

CFB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrossFirst Bankshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFB

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFB stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $15.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after buying an additional 68,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,074,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.