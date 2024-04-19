Kingfisher plc (KGFHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on June 28th

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Kingfisher Price Performance

KGFHY opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

