Kingfisher plc (KGFHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on June 28th

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Kingfisher Price Performance
KGFHY opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.
About Kingfisher
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings: AI Dominance and Future Outlook
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.