Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Trading Down 1.5%

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEOGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $12.07. 83,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 102,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,298,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,955,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,971,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,551,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

