Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Trading Down 1.5%

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $12.07. 83,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 102,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,298,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,955,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,971,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,551,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

