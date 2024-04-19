Bowen Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWN) Shares Up 0.1%

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 4,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 41,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

Institutional Trading of Bowen Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,812,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bowen Acquisition by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 111,478 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowen Acquisition by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 328,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bowen Acquisition

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

