Hongli Group (NASDAQ:HLP) Trading Up 5.4%

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 227,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 410,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Hongli Group Stock Up 5.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

Hongli Group Company Profile

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

