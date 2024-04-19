QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) Stock Price Up 2.3%

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 62,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 399,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
QT Imaging Stock Up 2.3 %
About QT Imaging
QT Imaging Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, research, and development of automated breast imaging system for producing high-resolution transmission ultrasound images. It offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast.
